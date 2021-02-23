Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

