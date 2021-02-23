Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE EXK opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

