Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
NYSE EXK opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
