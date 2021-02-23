Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.06.

TSE:ENB opened at C$44.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.34. The stock has a market cap of C$89.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 219.36%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total transaction of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,537 shares in the company, valued at C$6,838,668.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

