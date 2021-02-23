Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

