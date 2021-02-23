Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.20. 10,709,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 4,089,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

