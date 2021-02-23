eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 135,418 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $586,359.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 552,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,272.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

