ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,231.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $92,667.48 and approximately $15,231.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.