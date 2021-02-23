Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
EFC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
