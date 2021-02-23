Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

EFC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

