Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.