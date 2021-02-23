Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,328. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

