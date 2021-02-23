Element Solutions (ESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

