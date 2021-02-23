Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

