Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

SOLO opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $563.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

