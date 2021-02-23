Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.