Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $15.81. Educational Development shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 34.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1,229.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

