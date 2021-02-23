ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

About ECP Emerging Growth

ECP Emerging Growth Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in Australian small to mid-cap companies. The company was formerly known as Barrack St Investments Limited and changed its name to ECP Emerging Growth Limited in November 2019. ECP Emerging Growth Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

