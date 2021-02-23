EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of SATS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 93,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

