EchoLink Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $282,246.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.03 or 0.00727130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00061252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037982 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

