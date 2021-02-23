Ebix, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

