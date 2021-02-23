EagleX Market Cap Tops $15,628.22 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. EagleX has a market cap of $15,628.22 and approximately $1,399.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.23 or 0.00441021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00545213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.