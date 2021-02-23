Eagle Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 711 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 767% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,009 shares of company stock worth $23,712,536. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.