Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.57.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.18. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

