DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $6.58 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,792.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.14 or 0.01156548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00395689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

