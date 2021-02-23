Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €87.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ETR DRW3 traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €64.90 ($76.35). The company had a trading volume of 64,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.87 and its 200-day moving average is €69.35. The company has a market cap of $558.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

