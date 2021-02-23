DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $173,269,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,139,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after buying an additional 494,740 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

