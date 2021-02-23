Downer EDI Limited (DOW.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:DOW)

Downer EDI Limited (DOW.AX) (ASX:DOW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.02.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated services provider in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Southern Africa. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

