Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

