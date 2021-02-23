Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 45,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.