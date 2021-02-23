Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.