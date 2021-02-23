DoorDash (DASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $178.07 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.