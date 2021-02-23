Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

NYSE DFIN opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 388,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

