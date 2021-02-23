Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

