Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,241 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $224,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

