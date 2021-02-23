Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00364181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003245 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,495,957,919 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

