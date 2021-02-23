Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.63 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $144.42 million and $2.04 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

