DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

