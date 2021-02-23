Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

