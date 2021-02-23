Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DDS stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,450. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

