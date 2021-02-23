Diligent Investors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

