Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.