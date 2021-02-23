Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $275.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

