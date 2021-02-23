Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

