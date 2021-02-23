Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.15. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 25,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.