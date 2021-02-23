Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

