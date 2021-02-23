Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $32.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.68.

VICI stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

