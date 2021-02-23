DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $4.39 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00009272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.55 or 0.00459926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 159.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.10 or 0.00484353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00074563 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,564,517 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

