Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Plans GBX 11.11 Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 3,502 ($45.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,635.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,389.41. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

