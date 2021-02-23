Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Plans GBX 11.11 Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 3,502 ($45.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,635.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,389.41. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

