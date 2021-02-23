Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops One Day Volume of $589.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $165,825.95 and approximately $589.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.54 or 0.00713005 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00031885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00038168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.46 or 0.04398173 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

