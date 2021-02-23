Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $4.01. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 31,894 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $80.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

