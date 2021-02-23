Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.